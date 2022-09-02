Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.66. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other Global Business Travel Group news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,239 shares of company stock worth $177,579. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

