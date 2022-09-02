Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.66. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
