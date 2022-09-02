GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 4.0 %

GFS stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.27. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

