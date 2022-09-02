Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.08 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.