Globe Derivative Exchange Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.45 Million (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $169,918.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile

Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.

Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange

