Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,641 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 27,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

