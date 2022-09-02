Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,193. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

