Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 10,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

