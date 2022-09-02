Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. 64,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

