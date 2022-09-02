Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9 %

DD stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 36,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

