Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

