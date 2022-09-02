good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Down 1.3%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 50,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 154,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDNP shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

