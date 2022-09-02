Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 53,815 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $176,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

