Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $296,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.11. 21,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,482. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

