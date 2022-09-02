Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $127,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,493. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

