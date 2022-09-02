Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,276 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $213,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,309,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

JCI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.55. 75,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

