Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $159,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

