Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,431 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $348,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,693. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

