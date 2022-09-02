Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PayPal were worth $122,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PYPL traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $91.49. 273,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

