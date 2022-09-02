Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

GIP opened at C$7.55 on Monday. Green Impact Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.64.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

