Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $65.50 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,177,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Greif by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.