Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,412. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

