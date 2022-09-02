Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 10.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.75.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
