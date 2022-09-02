Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 10.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.75.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

