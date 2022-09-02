GYEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,323.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and $14,323.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.07 or 0.28323265 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016067 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
