Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

HE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

