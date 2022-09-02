HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Blackcrane Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 21.7% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after buying an additional 171,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after buying an additional 345,038 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,955. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

