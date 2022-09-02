Head to Head Comparison: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) & Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.28 $27.70 million $0.28 133.68

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.0% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Symbotic and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Altra Industrial Motion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Symbotic currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.13%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Volatility and Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Altra Industrial Motion 0.96% 10.51% 5.22%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Symbotic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

