Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.37. 6,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

The stock has a market cap of $632.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

