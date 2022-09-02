HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.40 ($45.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €44.73 ($45.64) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($44.29) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($76.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.