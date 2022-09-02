Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.96 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hello Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

