Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. 33,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,487,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 569,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 283,940 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

