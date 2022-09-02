Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($63.27) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.92 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €63.32 ($64.61). 527,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.74 and its 200 day moving average is €63.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.