HEX Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. HEX has a market cap of $7.52 billion and $9.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00467883 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.01806652 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00240100 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
