Hibiki Finance Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $666,789.57 and $15,940.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

