High Note Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,961 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 123,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 372,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,710,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

