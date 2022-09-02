High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,283. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

