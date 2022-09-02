High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.35. 155,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

