High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.87. 80,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 284.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

