High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 96,127 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 18,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

