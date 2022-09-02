High Note Wealth LLC Sells 80 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,677. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

