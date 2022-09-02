High Note Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $210.88. 6,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

