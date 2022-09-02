Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
