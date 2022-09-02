Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

