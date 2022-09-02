Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS.

HRL traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 4,578,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

