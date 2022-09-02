HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $27.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

