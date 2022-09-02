HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $310.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.