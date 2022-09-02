Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price Hits $0.0000 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $864,491.05 and approximately $58,578.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
