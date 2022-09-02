Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

