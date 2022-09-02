Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,612.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Hydro has a total market cap of $313,981.23 and $5,612.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars.
