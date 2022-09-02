Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $8.42. Hypera shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,551 shares traded.

Hypera Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Featured Articles

