HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $5.79 Million

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $217,564.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,332.05 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00154326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00234077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00058278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004119 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

