HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $18.29 million and $15,498.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

